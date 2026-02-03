In Penang, Thaipusam festival waste fuels green energy

Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

Workers cleaning the coconut shells along Jalan Datuk Keramat after the Thaipusam celebration in George Town, Penang.

GEORGE TOWN - Instead of being wasted, some 45 tonnes of coconuts smashed during Thaipusam here will be converted into biofuel under the Penang Island City Council’s (MBPP) green initiative.

Mayor Datuk A. Rajendran said the coconuts had been sent to the Batu Maung Waste Transfer Station, where a company would shred, crush and process them into biofuel.

“The coconuts smashed during Thaipusam will not go to waste,” he said, adding that the effort reflected MBPP’s push to reduce waste and generate energy sustainably.

During the three-day celebrations, about 500 MBPP workers – known as Wira Kuning – began cleanup operations as early as 5am daily, supported by 18 vehicles.

As part of the Thaipusam ritual, devotees smashed coconuts along the procession route as an act of humility and sacrifice, symbolising the breaking of the ego in ­fulfilling vows to Lord Muruga.

The coconuts were lined up and smashed as the golden and silver chariots passed.

MBPP environmental health assistant officer Muhammad Shahfezul Shaffie said cleaners equipped with modified ­heavy-­duty squeegees were deployed to swiftly clear the smashed coconuts to keep roads open throughout the procession.

“Our workforce operated in three shifts, covering the route from Little India to Jalan Kebun Bunga.

“Teams were positioned ahead of the golden and silver chariots and at the rear to carry out final clearance,” he added.

Mr Shahfezul said five skid steer loaders were used to push coconut husks into collection trucks.

“Without the Wira Kuning and machine support, the situation could have turned chaotic by the sheer number of coconuts smashed,” he said.

Devotees praised the cleaners for their tidy work.

Technician S. Seeta, 40, from Nibong Tebal, said the team’s work allowed rituals and prayers to proceed smoothly.

Engineer R. Ammu, 54, a regular at the annual Thaipusam festivities, noted that MBPP’s efforts significantly eased the experience for devotees.

This year, she was accompanied by her 80-year-old mother, M. Sarojini, who navigated the crowds in a wheelchair.

The modern convenience stood in stark contrast to the memories of retiree K. Ramachandra, 80, who recalled a time decades ago when devotees travelled from Teluk Kumbar by bullock cart to join the procession.

The Thaipusam celebrations, which began with chariot processions across the city, concluded on Feb 2.

Hindus observe Thaipusam to commemorate Lord Muruga receiving the sacred spear from his mother, Goddess Parvati, to defeat the evil force Soorapadman and restore prosperity and well-being. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK