News Analysis

In Malaysia's Covid-19 crisis, even revered royals not spared from public fury

Malaysia Bureau Chief
The King, like all key institutions in Malaysia, has come under unprecedented pressure.PHOTO: AFP
  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

KUALA LUMPUR - Monday (June 7) marked the second year running that the Covid-19 pandemic has forced Malaysia's King to forego birthday celebrations that customarily last a week and include the pomp and grandeur of military parade and investiture ceremonies.

But instead of praise or gratitude, some Malaysians have sarcastically expressed faux sympathy for Sultan Abdullah Ahmad Shah, one of nine hereditary state rulers who rotate as the Agong or Supreme Ruler of the federation and are revered not just as symbols of sovereignty but guardians of Malay culture and Islam.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 