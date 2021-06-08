In Malaysia's Covid-19 crisis, even revered royals not spared from public fury

KUALA LUMPUR - Monday (June 7) marked the second year running that the Covid-19 pandemic has forced Malaysia's King to forego birthday celebrations that customarily last a week and include the pomp and grandeur of military parade and investiture ceremonies.

But instead of praise or gratitude, some Malaysians have sarcastically expressed faux sympathy for Sultan Abdullah Ahmad Shah, one of nine hereditary state rulers who rotate as the Agong or Supreme Ruler of the federation and are revered not just as symbols of sovereignty but guardians of Malay culture and Islam.