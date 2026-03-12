In Malaysia, regular commuters to Singapore hope for lower RTS fare

Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

Work taking place at Bukit Chagar station on the JB-Singapore RTS Link in Johor Bahru on Feb 26.

JOHOR BAHRU - Regular commuters in Malaysia travelling to Singapore are hoping for lower Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link ticket prices than that proposed by the Transport Ministry.

Telecommunications store manager Habeebamma Hajamahideen, 33, said while she is eagerly awaiting the start of the RTS operations, she found the proposed fee of RM15.50 (S$5) to RM21.70 per trip too steep.

“I think a fair ticket price would be RM10 from Johor Baru to Singapore and S$10 for the return trip,” she said.

Ms Habeebamma said the RTS trip will only take about six minutes for each direction.

“Currently, it takes up to an hour to travel across the Causeway by bus, depending on traffic conditions,” she added.

Malaysia’s Transport Minister Anthony Loke announced the proposed RTS Link fares on Feb 18.

Following this, MCA president and Ayer Hitam MP Wee Ka Siong proposed a RM300 monthly RTS pass for commuters travelling daily between Johor and Singapore.

The Johor Baru-Singapore RTS Link, a 4km cross-border LRT project connecting Bukit Chagar (JB) and Woodlands North (Singapore), is expected to open by Dec 31.

It will feature a five to six-minute, high-capacity (10,000 pax/hour/direction) shuttle service to alleviate Causeway congestion.

Senior bartender Aloysius Ruben Lam, 20, who travels to Singapore daily for work, said he spends about RM450 monthly on bus fares.

“The proposed RTS Link fares should take into account the financial situation faced by workers who have to cross the border regularly.

“If the RTS Link tickets were to be priced at RM40 for a return trip, my monthly expenses could rise to about RM1,000,” he said.

Sales executive Miki Esme, 25, said a more reasonable ticket price range will be between RM5 and RM10.

“Trains should be a convenient option for daily commute, not a luxury reserved for the rich. Public transport is meant to make life easier for everyone,” she said.

Malaysian Dato Entrepreneurs Association president Datuk Seri Jacky Ker Cherk Yee said expensive ticket prices will not be a good strategy.

He suggested following the current Shuttle Tebrau rate, which was RM5 from Johor Baru to Singapore and S$5 (RM15.43) for the return journey.

“The RM300 special pass proposal will be the best option for commuters,” he added.

The RTS is projected to carry 40,000 passengers per day in its initial phase, with daily ridership expected to grow to about 140,000 passengers, potentially accounting for 30 per cent to 40 per cent of Causeway traffic once the system matures. THE STAR/ ASIA NEWS NETWORK