In major move, PAS leader says Malaysia's ruling alliance will work together for next polls

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia's loose ruling alliance Perikatan Nasional (PN) will work together to face the next general election, said a key leader of the group in a statement, in what appeared to be a major shift to cement its grip on power after three unsteady months.

PN, led by Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, came together at the end of February to topple the 21-month old Pakatan Harapan (PH) government led by then-premier Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

But PN (or National Alliance) is a loose faction formed by former political enemies.

They included Tan Sri Muhyiddin's Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, a breakway faction from Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) led by then-deputy president Azmin Ali, Umno-led Barisan Nasional coalition, Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS), and Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS).

Calls by Bersatu to turn PN into a formal coalition had been turned down by both Umno and PAS leaders. Umno and PAS leaders have said they wanted instead to stick to their two-party faction called Muafakat Nasional (National Consensus).

But PAS secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan appeared to have made a U-turn on Sunday (June 7), saying PN is focusing on a common platform, and more importantly, working to divvy up seats among the partners for the next national polls.

Datuk Takiyuddin said: "PAS is confident the parties that form PN are ready to drive the efforts and machinery to finalise preparations on the common front - including finalising seat allocations - to face the 15th general election that has yet to be scheduled."

He added in a statement, as quoted by Malay Mail online news: "PAS is also confident the cooperation and tolerance on all PN members now will strengthen the position of the PN government, whether at the federal or state level, until the end of the current term."

The seat-allocation plan is important as Bersatu, PAS and Umno are all Malay-based parties which fought over the same Malay-majority constituencies in the 2018 national polls.

Suspicions that Umno and PAS won't give any Malay seats to Bersatu at the next polls which are due in 2023, have raised tensions in the loose alliance.

Dr Mahathir and PH have also raised the seat-allocation issue to cast doubts over the future of Bersatu, saying PM Muhyiddin's Bersatu will be buried at the next general election because Umno and PAS won't cede any Malay-majority wards to Bersatu.

PAS' Mr Takiyuddin said his party's cooperation with its PN allies is growing stronger, Malaysiakini online news reported on Monday (June 8) and dismissed as "opposition speculation" about PN becoming weaker.