In Brief: Thailand may delay travel bubble plan

Thailand may delay travel bubble plan

BANGKOK • Thailand expects to delay plans for so-called travel bubbles, given a resurgence in coronavirus infections in countries that had managed to contain the initial outbreak, a senior official told Reuters yesterday.

The government previously said the travel bubble could begin in September.

But as fresh outbreaks are creating uncertainty on whether it is safe for the country to open its borders, Tourism Authority of Thailand governor Yuthasak Supasorn said: "The travel bubble that was going to begin in the fourth quarter could be delayed."

REUTERS

Record single-day hike in cases in Indonesia

JAKARTA • Indonesia reported its biggest single-day increase in new coronavirus cases yesterday, with 1,853 infections, taking the case total to 68,079.

There were 50 new deaths, bringing the total number of fatalities in the country to 3,359, Health Ministry official Achmad Yurianto said.

Five provinces recorded a high number of cases, namely North Sumatra, Jakarta, Central Java, East Java and South Sulawesi.

REUTERS, XINHUA

No National Day parade in Malaysia this year

PUTRAJAYA • Malaysia's annual National Day parade will not be held this year due to the pandemic, said Senior Minister for Security Ismail Sabri Yaakob yesterday.

However, other programmes related to the celebration on Aug 31 may be held with standard operating procedures in place, he said.

"There will be no parade... because this event involves large crowds," he said, adding that it would be hard to practise social distancing.

THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

UK unveils fresh $52.6b stimulus package

LONDON • The British government unveiled a package worth £30 billion (S$52.6 billion) to save jobs and help the young move into work to kick-start the coronavirus-hit economy.

Delivering a mini-budget to Parliament, Finance Minister Rishi Sunak outlined measures including bonuses to companies that retain staff and take on apprentices and investment in "green" jobs, as well as allowing the whole country to enjoy discounted meals in restaurants.

"People need to know that although hardship lies ahead, no one will be left without hope," said Mr Sunak.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

HK reports 2nd day of rising local infections

HONG KONG • Hong Kong reported a second day of rising local coronavirus infections, disrupting a long virus-free stretch that had allowed life in the Asian financial hub to largely return to normal.

The city had 19 new cases in the community with six of unknown origin, government officials said yesterday - the most since April 1.

This follows the disclosure of nine new local cases on Tuesday, five of unknown origin.

BLOOMBERG

$4.4b to support Thai households, farmers

BANGKOK • Thailand's Cabinet yesterday approved a budget of up to 100 billion baht (S$4.46 billion) for projects aimed at reviving an economy hit by the pandemic, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said. The projects will mainly support farmers and households, as well as provide jobs, he said.

REUTERS