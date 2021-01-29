Improper mask use a factor in Malaysia's virus surge: Experts

PETALING JAYA • Not wearing face masks properly and poor compliance with physical distancing rules are contributing to the high number of Covid-19 cases in Malaysia, said health experts.

"This can often be seen among service staff, food vendors, waiters at restaurants, construction workers and in offices in the private and government sectors," said Malaysian Medical Association president Subramaniam Muniandy.

There should be an increased presence of enforcement personnel and the authorities should consider employing undercover or plain-clothes enforcement personnel to monitor outlets and offices, added Dr Subramaniam.

Professor Moy Foong Ming from Universiti Malaya's department of social and preventive medicine pointed out that more summonses were issued for people not wearing face masks in the first three weeks of this month compared with the first three weeks of last month. "We really need to understand why people are still not wearing masks when the number of Covid-19 cases is so high. Is it because of standard operating procedure fatigue, they believe that they will not get infected, or they cannot afford masks?" she said.

Purchasing single-use face masks could become a financial burden to low-income earners even though prices have dropped, she added.

Prof Moy encouraged people to switch to reusable masks. "It is not advisable to reuse single-use masks as they may be contaminated after a long day of use. Reusing it may put the person at risk of being infected with Covid-19," she said.

When wearing a mask, the nose, mouth and chin must be covered, she said, adding that the mask should not be loose, especially on the sides.

"It should fit properly without affecting breathing. When removing a used face mask, hold only the ear loops," she said.

"The same face mask should not be worn for more than eight hours and should be changed if it becomes moist," she added.

Malaysia logged 4,094 new Covid-19 cases yesterday to bring its cumulative total to 198,208.

This was the fourth time in the last two weeks that the country recorded more than 4,000 cases in one day.

THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK, XINHUA