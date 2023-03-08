Imprisoned Malaysia ex-PM Najib hits the books with post-graduate studies

Currently behind bars over 1MDB-related convictions, former Malaysia prime minister Najib Razak is not idling his hours away in Kajang prison. Instead, he is hitting the books, according to Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

“Najib is now filling his time by continuing his studies at the post-graduate level,” Datuk Seri Saifuddin told Sin Chew Daily, without elaborating on the course of studies Najib is pursuing from Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia .

“In Kajang prison, there are even those who have completed their Masters and PhD. Many people do not know this.”

Najib, Malaysia’s sixth prime minister, has been serving a 12-year jail term for graft over funds linked to the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) state fund since August 2022. He is the first Malaysian premier to have been sent to prison after leaving office.

Najib had previously faced scrutiny over his education credentials, prompting Britain’s Nottingham University to confirm Najib was an Industrial Economics graduate of the institution in 1974.

He has also received honorary doctorates from Malaysian and foreign universities, including Ohio University, Monash University and Japan’s Meiji University.

Mr Saifuddin also confirmed that Najib’s media team was keeping his social media accounts active, with his Facebook posts and tweets earning hundreds of thousands of views on a near daily basis.

Najib remains the most popular Malaysian politician on Twitter with more than 4.1 million followers. In comparison, current premier Anwar Ibrahim is followed by around 1.7 million users on the microblogging platform.

“He is physically imprisoned in Kajang, but he has his own media team. I am told they have his username and password and they can post his thoughts on social media.

“But whether he has access to gadgets, the answer is no. Take it from me, the most authoritative person on this matter,” said the home minister.

Mr Saidfuddin also said Najib was free to express his views, noting that Mr Anwar had managed to do so too when he was imprisoned while engaging himself with classic literature.

“There are no laws stopping him from giving his views. Like Datuk Seri Anwar previously was also in prison. His method was when he had the chance to be outside to attend court cases, he would make spontaneous statements or he would make notes to be published.

“It’s the same. Najib is physically in prison but his mind is still free,” he told Sin Chew Daily.