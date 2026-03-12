Illegal teardown sparks outrage in Penang heritage enclave

Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

An aerial view showing pre-war houses demolished at Lebuh China in George Town, Penang, leaving only skeletal structures behind.

GEORGE TOWN - Pre-war houses in the Unesco World Heritage Site in Penang cannot be demolished without prior approval, says Mayor A. Rajendran .

And in the case of No.87, Lebuh China, there was nothing left but the exterior walls.

The owners tore away the floorboards of the upper floor and even the terracotta roof, leaving nothing but a shell with a front door.

Datuk Rajendran said the Penang Island City Council (MBPP) would not allow major works on heritage buildings unless they complied with the Special Area Plan for George Town and obtained the required approvals.

“Demolition of heritage buildings is not allowed. Conservation guidelines must be observed to protect our historic assets,” he said.

Mr Rajendran said heritage proper­ty owners must submit detailed plans to MBPP for approval before demolitions.

“We cannot allow cultural and historic values in the heritage enclave to be removed,” he said.

The mayor’s response came after enforcement action at No.87, Lebuh China, less than 100m from the historic Goddess of Mercy Temple, where the council issued a notice under Act 133 on Jan 22 directing the property owner to stop all illegal works.

The notice followed the council’s discovery that the unit had been demolished on Jan 21.

Mr Rajendran said several rounds of enforcement had since been carried out.

He added that on Feb 19, the council issued another notice under Section 82 of Act 171 over a public nuisance.

The property owner was instructed to install hoarding as a safety measure and submit relevant plans for the council’s consideration.

The demolition has drawn criticism from the public.

Penang Heritage Trust president Clement Liang condemned the move because it undermined George Town’s historic and cultural identity.

“Such actions set a dangerous precedent and erode the city’s unique character,” he said.

Mr Liang described the demolition as “a terrible violation of Unesco World Heritage protection rules”.

“You cannot simply tear off the roof or demolish heritage structures. These buildings are protected for a reason,” he said.

In 2003, owners demolished three pre-war houses in the middle of Jalan Hang Jebat, better known as Jonker Walk, in Melaka, a Unesco World Heritage Site.

The state government confiscated the properties and turned them into a public toilet and mini garden.

George Town World Heritage Incorporated (GTWHI) general manager Ang Ming Chee said there was no excuse for the owner or contractor to make such a mistake.

“We share this heritage and must follow the established regulations,” Dr Ang said.

She added that the demolition was unacceptable and GTWHI would wait for further statutory action by MBPP.

A visit by The Star showed that only the exterior walls were left.

There were no hoardings nor any notice boards announcing renovations. Many knick-knacks and boxes were scattered along the five-foot way at the front door, believed to belong to squatters who had been staying in the house.

One of them, 88-year-old M. Rani, who said she lived alone, said she had not received any notice from the building owner to vacate.

“So far, nothing. I was not evicted. I will remain here as long as the owner does not tell me to leave,” she said. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK