Iconic fish species in Malaysia slip into rarity

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Fish species such as the humphead wrasse, the giant guitarfish and bottlenose wedgefish are increasingly scarce, and in some cases, nearing extinction.

PETALING JAYA - Several iconic fish species are now slipping quietly into rarity, their disappearance reflecting a deeper crisis unfolding beneath Malaysian waters, said the Department of Fisheries Malaysia.

Its director-general Adnan Hussain said species such as the humphead wrasse (ikan mameng), the giant guitarfish (ikan yu kemejan) and bottlenose wedgefish (pari kemejan), are increasingly scarce, and in some cases, nearing extinction.

He said the decline has reached a worrying level, with some species now rarely sighted in local waters.

“These species were once part of our seafood culture, but today, their populations have dropped drastically, with some almost no longer found in many parts of Malaysia,” he said.

The humphead wrasse, said Datuk Adnan, is classified as endangered and is now recorded at very low abundance levels, with monitoring reports showing it is “almost not found” in many reef areas.

As for the giant guitarfish, he said that landing records show just two individuals recorded the species in 2018 and only one in 2021 in Sabah’s Kota Kinabalu, underscoring how rarely the species is now encountered.

The bottlenose wedgefish, although still landed more frequently, is facing severe population stress, he added.

He said local studies found that at least 83 per cent of those caught in Malaysian waters are juveniles, a clear sign of over exploitation before the species can reproduce.

Mr Adnan noted that broader fish stocks, particularly demersal species such as groupers (ikan kerapu) and snappers (ikan merah), have also suffered sharp reductions over the decades.

“Surveys indicate that catch rates in some areas have fallen by as much as 96 per cent, with total quantity now reduced to about 6 per cent of original levels,” he said, describing the figures as a clear indication of prolonged overfishing.

He said snappers are now considered overexploited in coastal areas, while large schools of trevally (ikan talang) are less frequently seen.

Spanish mackerel (ikan tenggiri), he said, are still landed, but large, mature specimens are increasingly hard to find, a sign of sustained fishing pressure.

Sea bream populations, meanwhile, are declining due to the destruction of seagrass beds and mangroves, which serve as vital nursery habitats, he said.

Other species like the parrotfish (ikan kakatua) and Malaysian stingrays (ikan pari), are declining due to overfishing, reef degradation and coastal trawling.

Mr Adnan said such patterns reflect a broader issue of non-selective and intensive fishing practices.

“Non-selective fishing gear, particularly bottom trawling, not only captures target species, but also juvenile fish, disrupting the natural breeding cycle and accelerating stock depletion,” he said.

He said bottom trawling alone contributes to over 45 per cent of Malaysia’s landings, but its destructive nature damages critical habitats.

“In some cases, a single trawling operation can destroy up to 20 per cent to 25 per cent of marine life in the area, and the habitat may take decades to recover.

“Compounding the issue are illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing activities, pollution and the destruction of ecosystems such as coral reefs, seagrass beds and mangroves – all essential breeding and nursery grounds for marine life,” he said.

Climate change is further accelerating the decline, with rising sea temperatures, coral bleaching and ocean acidification weakening marine ecosystems.

Despite intensified enforcement, with nearly 1,000 trawling-related offences recorded between 2020 and 2025, Mr Adnan said conservation efforts will take time to bear fruit.

“Species like humphead wrasse and wedgefish have slow growth and low reproduction rates.

“Even with strong protection measures, recovery could take several decades,” he said.

Malaysia, he added, has introduced a range of measures, including marine protected areas, seasonal fishing bans and international agreements to regulate trade in endangered species.

Still, Mr Adnan stressed that reversing the trend will require a shift in both industry practices and public awareness.

Meanwhile, experts warned that some of the most familiar fish species could face local extinction within decades, but that timely action could still reverse the trend.

Marine life expert Dr Syafiq Musa said reversing decades of decline will require stronger science-based interventions, particularly in regulating fishing pressure and protecting critical habitats.

Overfishing, habitat destruction and climate impacts were among the reasons identified to have caused fish populations to decline, he said.

“The focus now must be on reducing these pressures in a meaningful and sustained way,” said the Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia lecturer.

Among the most urgent measures is expanding and properly enforcing marine protected areas, especially in key breeding and nursery zones such as coral reefs, seagrass beds and mangroves.

“These areas act as safe havens for fish to reproduce and grow.

“Without protecting these habitats, population recovery will be extremely limited,” said Dr Syafiq.

Marine scientist Alvin Chelliah from Reef Check Malaysia said improving fishing practices must go hand-in-hand with industry reform.

“One long-term solution is moving towards full-cycle aquaculture, where fish are bred in captivity instead of relying on wild-caught juveniles.

“This reduces pressure on natural populations while still meeting market demand,” he said. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK