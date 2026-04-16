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Ice forms on Sabah’s Mount Kinabalu due to dry conditions

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Sabah Parks said the ice formation is a occurs occasionally on high areas of Mount Kinabalu.

Sabah Parks stated that such ice formation naturally occurs from time to time on the high areas of Mount Kinabalu during bright, dry weather.

PHOTO: SABAH PARKS/FACEBOOK

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KOTA KINABALU Ice formed at Panalaban substation at Malaysia’s Kinabalu Park on April 16 at about 3,272m above sea level, according to Sabah Parks.

Sabah Parks stated that the ice followed dry, low-humidity conditions around Mount Kinabalu throughout the week.

It said the phenomena caused a drop in temperature at high altitudes, leading to ice on plant surfaces and around the Panalaban base camp area.

Sabah Parks stated that such ice formation naturally occurs from time to time on the high areas of Mount Kinabalu during bright, dry weather and low temperatures from night to early morning.

It urged climbers, mountain guides, porters and staff in the Panalaban area to use suitable cold-weather clothing, stay hydrated and follow park safety rules and instructions from park staff.

Sabah Parks stated it would keep track of weather and temperature in high areas to ensure the safety of visitors and staff.

It noted that ice or mild snowflakes had been seen on Mount Kinabalu from time to time over the years. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.