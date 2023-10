BANGKOK – Wearing a black off-the-shoulder outfit, Thai activist Pannika Wanich, who is known for her bright eye-catching clothes, made a statement with her choice of sombre attire at a Move Forward Party (MFP) rally in Bangkok on Sept 24.

“It was my revenge dress. I want them to know that I’m like a phoenix or a ghost that will be back to haunt them,” the 35-year-old former news anchor and prominent MFP advocate told The Straits Times.