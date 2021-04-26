'I was afraid I'd be rejected if I told people of my abuse'

He was just five years old. There was a neighbour from a few doors down, a boy about six years older - someone he looked up to like an older brother. One day, the boy invited him over to his house. With no one else around, the older boy pulled down his pants and began to touch himself.

Mr Erick Reyes, now 44, recalled how his younger self, confused and curious, just looked on. This happened again on another day. Again, he just watched.