INVISIBLE ASIA: The Philippines' young and abused
'I was afraid I'd be rejected if I told people of my abuse'
Invisible Asia is a weekly series of stories, videos and podcasts in which The Straits Times' correspondents cast the spotlight on people and communities around the region living in the shadows of their societies where they exist largely unseen, unheard and little talked about. In the penultimate instalment of our nine-part series, through the account of one man who was abused as a boy, we cast the spotlight on children in the Philippines, who are particularly vulnerable to sexual and domestic violence, with consequences that can last well into their adulthood.
He was just five years old. There was a neighbour from a few doors down, a boy about six years older - someone he looked up to like an older brother. One day, the boy invited him over to his house. With no one else around, the older boy pulled down his pants and began to touch himself.
Mr Erick Reyes, now 44, recalled how his younger self, confused and curious, just looked on. This happened again on another day. Again, he just watched.