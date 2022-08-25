I sacrificed family time for service, says Najib

PETALING JAYA • Former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak, whose appeal against a prison sentence was dismissed on Tuesday, penned a farewell note to his family saying he chose public service 46 years ago, which took time away from them.

"My years have gone by, dedicated to people, public service, politics, a sacrifice I chose and I made, a journey which was joyous but unfortunately I overlooked and could not always be there for you," Najib wrote in a Facebook post accompanied by a picture of his grandson.

"All these challenges which bore fruit brought a smile to my face, while some did not, but it was all a big sacrifice with years and time passing by.

"I had to be on the move at all times with my years dedicated to people, public service, politics, and I couldn't be with you always."

Najib said he held steadfast to the teachings of Islam, and the journey was destined by God while he "waited for justice" in the court of the afterlife.

"Hopefully God protects and blesses our family with health, longevity and eternal peace," he added.

