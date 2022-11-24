‘I love you Papa. Am always proud of you’, says Nurul Izzah in moving tribute to Anwar

PETALING JAYA - I am always proud of you, even when you were a prisoner, says Ms Nurul Izzah Anwar in a moving tribute to her father Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim who will be sworn in as Malaysia’s 10th Prime Minister at 5pm on Thursday.

In the tribute to the Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman, Ms Nurul Izzah said she loved him and was proud of him even when he was a prisoner of conscience.

Ms Nurul Izzah, who is a vice-president of Parti Keadilan Rakyat, a component of the PH coalition, said that many challenges still lay ahead including efforts to unite fellow Malaysians, addressing economic issues and attracting investments.

She said that since 1998, it had been the party’s struggle to demand justice not for themselves, but for everyone.

“In life, in this world, we cannot escape from challenges. When we lose, we are tested. When we win we are also tested.

“Challenges still await, and after the swearing-in ceremony, efforts to unite compatriots, examine economic problems, attract investment through economic stimulation and local talent, and build an ummah and a nation based on social justice and patriotism.

“I love you papa and I am always proud of you, even as you lay imprisoned as a prisoner of conscience”, said Ms Nurul Izzah in a social media post on Thursday.

She added that the legacy that should be left behind for future generations was not property, rank or money, but idealism and principles of struggle that cannot be bought or sold.

“Make the future, our time together. Khayr (goodness), Insha’Allah (God willing),” she said. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK