‘I lay naked to cool down’: Russian woman from daredevil duo details Merdeka 118 climb on Twitter

PETALING JAYA - The Russian woman who claims to have scaled to the top of Merdeka 118 in Kuala Lumpur has detailed her “ascent” of the second tallest building in the world on social media.

In a series of tweets, Ms Angela Nikolau said she first rented an apartment close to Merdeka 118 in order to “conduct surveillance of the building”, adding that she spent several weeks figuring out important details before beginning the climb.

She also claimed to have donned glasses and a construction worker’s uniform as part of her initial disguise to blend in when beginning her climb.

“I ran the first 32 floors and overheated. I then had to lie down on the concrete floor naked to cool down and later drank all the water I had,” she tweeted late on Jan 4 night.

Ms Nikolau said she was almost detected by site personnel and hid in a small concrete box for more than 20 hours.