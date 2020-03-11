I have written to Mahathir asking for forgiveness, says Malaysia PM Muhyiddin

PUTRAJAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said he has written to Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad asking for forgiveness if there was anything that had hurt the former premier's feelings.

Tan Sri Muhyiddin said he welcomed the statement made by Dr Mahathir that the new Cabinet would last until the next election.

"We have formed this government, and I want Tun (Dr Mahathir) to endorse this government. This is the government for the people.

"It is legal, and it is constitutional," Mr Muyhiddin said after chairing his first Cabinet meeting at Perdana Putra here on Wednesday (March 11).

Mr Muhyiddin was asked whether he was willing to reconcile with Dr Mahathir.

He said the Perikatan Nasional government would do its best to perform and help the people.

"This is a good thing for people and I think people are hoping that this government will deliver.

"And we promise we will deliver," he added.

He said that the public would be angry if there was a snap election.

Mr Muhyiddin also said he was willing to meet Dr Mahathir any time.

"I am ready to meet any time, any place, anywhere, for the sake of the country," he said.

In a recent interview, Dr Mahathir predicted that the new Cabinet of his successor Muhyiddin would last until the next general election.

The former prime minister also admitted that a vote of no-confidence against Mr Muhyiddin was likely to fail.