‘I have absolutely no connection whatsoever’: Malaysian PM Anwar on e-mail involving Epstein

PETALING JAYA – Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has denied any links to the late financier Jeffrey Epstein after his name was dropped in a 14-year-old e-mail exchange.

“Just today, I found out that some outsider wanted to meet and even ‘dropped’ my name in an e-mail linked to the Epstein case,” he said in a brief Facebook post on Feb 1.

“Thank Allah, as mentioned in that e-mail, it’s been more than a decade, and I have absolutely no connection whatsoever with any of the parties exchanging those e-mails – especially Epstein.”

A screenshot of the e-mail has gone viral, showing an exchange on Feb 21, 2012, between the late and controversial financier Epstein and an unidentified person who proposed a meet-up with the Prime Minister. THE STAR/ ASIA NEWS NETWORK