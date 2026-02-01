Straitstimes.com header logo

‘I have absolutely no connection whatsoever’: Malaysian PM Anwar on e-mail involving Epstein

Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim had recently said the government would table a Bill to limit the Prime Minister’s tenure.

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has denied any links to the late financier Jeffrey Epstein.

PHOTO: REUTERS

Google Preferred Source badge

PETALING JAYA – Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has denied any links to the

late financier Jeffrey Epstein

after his name was dropped in a 14-year-old e-mail exchange.

“Just today, I found out that some outsider wanted to meet and even ‘dropped’ my name in an e-mail linked to the Epstein case,” he said in a brief Facebook post on Feb 1.

“Thank Allah, as mentioned in that e-mail, it’s been more than a decade, and I have absolutely no connection whatsoever with any of the parties exchanging those e-mails – especially Epstein.”

A screenshot of the e-mail has gone viral, showing an exchange on Feb 21, 2012, between the late and controversial financier Epstein and an unidentified person who proposed a meet-up with the Prime Minister. THE STAR/ ASIA NEWS NETWORK

More on this topic
India dismisses Epstein e-mail referring to Modi’s Israel visit in 2017
Bill Gates, Howard Lutnick, Elon Musk: Notable names in latest Epstein file dump
See more on

Crimes against women

Anwar Ibrahim

Malaysia

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.