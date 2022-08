JAKARTA - When Jakarta native Ruben (not his real name) saw an advertisement on Facebook in April for a job as a customer service officer in Cambodia, he was excited.

The position, which required only knowledge of English and basic computer skills, promised US$1,200 (S$1,670) a month, around the same as his salary as a chef in a hotel in Qatar - a position he held from 2018 until February this year when his contract ended.