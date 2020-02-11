I criticised Trump to save America: Malaysia PM Mahathir

KUALA LUMPUR (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said his criticism against President Donald Trump was directed only at him and was made to "save" America.

The Prime Minister said the criticism was not levelled against the American public.

"Americans are nice people, but not President Trump. I asked him to resign to save America," he told reporters after a dialogue with French companies organised by the Chamber of Commerce and Industry France Malaysia (CCIFM).

On Saturday, Dr Mahathir said Mr Trump must resign over his Middle East peace plan after he announced that part of the peace plan would include the US recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's "undivided capital" as well as recognition of Israeli sovereignty over territory that it envisaged under the plan as being part of Israel.

The US Embassy in Malaysia, in response, had expressed disappointment over the Prime Minister's call, saying the remarks were "not in the constructive spirit that served as a long-standing foundation between both countries".

On another issue, Dr Mahathir said he had no idea of PAS' plan to table a motion for a vote of confidence for him in the Dewan Rakyat next month.

"I have no idea what they are going to do. I am already the Prime Minister. If they want to support me, thank you, " he said.

At the dialogue, the Prime Minister who was asked to list achievements of the Pakatan Harapan government said being able to govern Malaysia was one.

"This is because Malaysia is a difficult country to govern as we have people of different races, we don't speak the same language, or have the same culture and values."

"To be able to take over the administration without street demonstrations or strikes, as well as getting all different parties to work together and function as a government is also an achievement," he said.