I acted in good faith when axing Hamzah, says Muhyiddin

Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin said disciplinary actions are part of the party's mechanism, and not taken arbitrarily, especially against senior party leaders.

KUALA LUMPUR – Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said he “acted in good faith when axing Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin ” to save Bersatu.

The Bersatu president claimed that he had endured his deputy for many years, and despite attempts to unite the party, the Opposition leader continuously sabotaged the party with the aim of dividing it.

Mr Muhyiddin made this statement in a press release after chairing a special meeting of the Bersatu supreme leadership council at his house in Bukit Damansara on Feb 14.

The former prime minister also said that he felt unappreciated as he had even recommended Mr Hamzah to the deputy president, despite knowing that the Larut MP was opposed to him.

He added that disciplinary action is part of the mechanism in the party constitution designed to ensure the party remains stable and strong. “It is not an action taken arbitrarily, especially when it involves senior party leaders,” he said.

According to Mr Muhyiddin, efforts were made to seek common ground and save the party through a series of meetings and discussions with the involved parties before taking disciplinary action.

However, these efforts were unsuccessful, said the Bersatu president.

“In fact, there were certain individuals who continuously carried out acts of sabotage against the party with the aim of dividing it and undermining the party’s struggle and objectives.

“As president and founder of Bersatu, I have a responsibility to ensure that the party remains strong and stays on the true course of its struggle.”

Mr Muhyiddin said that he, along with many others who have been involved in Bersatu’s struggle from the very beginning, cannot accept seeing this party damaged by irresponsible parties.

He said he has taken a measured approach in facing various forms of internal sabotage and continuous pressure from within the party itself for years, and he has also given positions in the party’s leadership line-up to individuals whom he knew opposed him.

“I acted in good faith for one purpose – to ensure that Bersatu remains united, strong, and able to achieve the noble aims and objectives of the party’s struggle. Unfortunately, my efforts were not appreciated by them. Instead, actions contrary to the party constitution and party discipline were carried out continuously. If allowed to continue, these actions would damage the party and disappoint loyal members who remain committed to the party’s cause.

“Therefore, my colleagues and I in the Bersatu leadership have resolved that the time has come for the party’s disciplinary process, as provided for in the Bersatu constitution, to be implemented in order to save the party. This is a necessary step and the best option at this time in our efforts to restore party unity and safeguard the party,” said Mr Muhyiddin.

He said that the supreme council agreed in today’s special meeting to appoint Datuk Mohd Radzi Jidin and Datuk Seri Ahmad Faisal Azumu to carry out the duties of the vacant deputy president position.

“I hereby call upon Bersatu members to remain calm while the Bersatu leadership line-up standing with me today steers the party back to its original path of struggle to defend the fate and welfare of the people,” said Mr Muhyiddin.

On Feb 13, the Bersatu disciplinary board expelled Mr Hamzah and 16 others in a major purge over allegations that they had sabotaged the party and attempted to oust Mr Muhyiddin from the president’s post. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK