Husband of former Malaysian central bank chief questioned by police

KUALA LUMPUR (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Malaysian police on Thursday (April 15) morning recorded a statement from the husband of former Bank Negara governor Zeti Akhtar Aziz.

Mr Tawfiq Ayman was at the Federal Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID), located at the police headquarters in Kuala Lumpur, to have his statement recorded for around three hours.

CCID director Zainuddin Yaacob confirmed that Mr Tawfiq had been called to give his statement but did not give any details.

"Yes, it was to assist in police investigations," he said briefly when contacted.

In March, Commissioner Zainuddin said investigations were ongoing over Mr Tawfiq allegedly receiving funds from state fund 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB), the focus of national and international investigations over the last few years.

It has been alleged in media reports that family members of Tan Sri Zeti had received more than RM100 million (S$32 million), with one report saying that Singapore police had informed Bank Negara of suspicious transactions involving a company owned by her family, including her husband.

Dr Zeti denied the allegations in a statement in December.

"I wish to reiterate that my family and I have never received any sums of money from 1MDB.

"The allegations against me and my family are completely false and malicious, " she said.