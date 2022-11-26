Hurdles ahead for Malaysia’s new PM Anwar as he builds new Cabinet

KUALA LUMPUR- Heading a unity government with multiple political parties, Malaysia’s newly-minted prime minister Anwar Ibrahim faces the acid test of imposing long overdue fiscal and subsidy reforms amid high inflationary pressures.

With the federal government’s whopping debt of RM1.04 trillion (S$319.35 billion), the arduous task for Datuk Seri Anwar, touted to be the reformist leader, would be to impose fiscal reforms to broaden its revenue base, cut government spending while easing the rising cost of living that Malaysians are grappling with, said economists.