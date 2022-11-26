News analysis

Hurdles ahead for Malaysia’s new PM Anwar as he builds new Cabinet

Zunaira Saieed
Malaysia Correspondent
Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim vowed that the immediate priority of the new administration will be to tackle higher cost of living. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Published
26 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

KUALA LUMPUR- Heading a unity government with multiple political parties, Malaysia’s newly-minted prime minister Anwar Ibrahim faces the acid test of imposing long overdue fiscal and subsidy reforms amid high inflationary pressures.

With the federal government’s whopping debt of RM1.04 trillion (S$319.35 billion), the arduous task for Datuk Seri Anwar, touted to be the reformist leader, would be to impose fiscal reforms to broaden its revenue base, cut government spending while easing the rising cost of living that Malaysians are grappling with, said economists.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2022 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top