Hundreds of Thai protesters demand release of four jailed activists

BANGKOK • Hundreds of protesters gathered in Bangkok yesterday to demand the release of four activists jailed a day earlier, pending their trial for insulting Thailand's King, a crime punishable by 15 years in prison.

The demonstration had originally been organised by activists to show solidarity with anti-coup protests in neighbouring Myanmar, but it morphed into calls to change or end the strict lese majeste law.

Many protesters banged pots and pans, borrowing from Myanmar's nightly displays of discontent over last week's military coup, while some held Myanmar flags to show support for its pro-democracy movement.

Youth-led protests in Thailand last year broke traditional taboos by openly calling for reform of the powerful monarchy. The denial of bail on Tuesday for four key leaders, including lawyer Arnon Nampa and student leader Parit Chiwarak, who were prosecuted for insulting royalty, has enraged activists.

About 1,000 protesters had gathered by nightfall, some holding signs that said "free our friends" and "abolish 112", referring to the Article of the Thai Criminal Code that covers royal insults. Others struck metal pans bearing the number 112.

Some 44 opposition lawmakers earlier yesterday submitted a proposal to amend the article.

Protest leaders declared the rally a resumption of last year's street demonstrations, which were disrupted by a second wave of coronavirus infections that has seen Thailand's cases increase by five times since last December. "Today is the first gathering, first opening and a battle after an unjust system jailed our friends," protest leader Panupong Jadnok said.

The protesters renewed last year's three demands: ousting Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, rewriting the military-backed Constitution, and reforming the monarchy. Panupong said events in Myanmar should inspire the Thai pro-democracy movement. "If today, Myanmar, our neighbours, can defeat this coup, then we will also be victorious, but if they cannot overcome, then we should not lose hope."

Mr Prayut, who led a coup in 2014, said the return of protests will harm Thailand. "Is it appropriate? If it's not, then don't go support them. Haven't we had enough in Thailand?"

Human Rights Watch expressed concern about the increasing use of lese majeste laws against pro-democracy activists and said the detained leaders may spend years in jail without trial.

"Holding people in pre-trial detention for peaceful expression portends a return to the dark days when people simply charged with this crime end up spending years in jail while their trials drag on interminably," Mr Brad Adams, Human Rights Watch's Asia director, said in a statement yesterday.

