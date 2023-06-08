Hundreds of Indonesians cheer President Jokowi on his Malaysia visit to firm up ties

KUALA LUMPUR - Hundreds of Indonesian workers gave a rousing welcome to Indonesian President Joko Widodo on his walkabout in Malaysia’s capital on Thursday, which was part of his working visit to strengthen bilateral ties with Putrajaya.

Mr Widodo, popularly known as Jokowi, visited the country’s biggest wet market at Chow Kit, which has a large Indonesian community. Malaysia is host to an estimated 2.7 million Indonesian workers.

The crowd cheered at the arrival of Mr Widodo, who was accompanied by Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim. They chanted the president’s name and sang the Indonesian national anthem as they followed him through the narrow lanes lined with stalls selling meat, fish and fruit.

Mr Abi, 35, a worker at a poultry stall who hails from the Indonesian city of Medan, was thrilled when Mr Widodo, took a wefie with him.

“I was waiting for him, and he passed in front of my stall and noticed me,” he told The Straits Times.

“I heard Joko was coming, so I came to the market today,” said cleaner Ms Soleha, 52, from Surabaya city who has been working in Malaysia for 33 years.

“I like him as he helps people who are struggling, such as poor people and orphans. He gives them assistance such as money and rice,” she added.

Earlier on Thursday, Datuk Seri Anwar said that the visit to Chow Kit was at Mr Widodo’s request.

“I asked where he wanted to go, he said Chow Kit and Kampung Baru….this is the personality of the Indonesian President. Besides going to the National Palace and Seri Perdana (Prime Minister’s official residence), his choice is to go where the ordinary people are in Kuala Lumpur,” he said at a joint news conference.

Kampung Baru is one of the oldest Malay enclaves in the city.

Mr Widodo is on a two-day working visit to Malaysia which ends on Thursday.

The President is accompanied by his spouse, First Lady Iriana Joko Widodo, his Cabinet ministers and senior officials of the Indonesian government.