Hundreds evacuated as widespread floods hit Sarawak

MIRI (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Widespread floods have inundated numerous settlements in northern and central Sarawak, following heavy rain over the past 24 hours.

Long Busang village in the vicinity of Bakun Dam in central Sarawak is completely submerged in about three metres of water.

At least 1,000 villagers have been evacuated to higher grounds.

In the Baram district in northern Sarawak, at least 10 different populated settlements, plus a government clinic and two schools are also flooded.

Heavy downpours since two days ago have seen river tributaries overflowing their banks.

Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department said in its latest updates that the Bomba stations in the various affected districts are on full alert.

Bomba units on the ground are already deployed to all the flooded sites to help the affected residents coordinate orderly evacuation.

The State Disaster Relief Committee is also deploying Civil Defence personnel to the flood-hit district.