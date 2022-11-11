Hun Sen hands out Cambodian-made watches to Asean summit VIPs

PHNOM PENH - World leaders attending a summit in Phnom Penh will receive Cambodian-made watches from host Hun Sen, a noted fan of luxury timepieces.

The gift to VIPs at the Asean and East Asian Summit gatherings has raised eyebrows in a country with no history of watchmaking.

US President Joe Biden and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang are among the guests over three days of meetings, which will cover the crisis in Myanmar and other regional issues.

The 25 tourbillion watches will be presented to delegates, said Prime Minister Hun Sen, who plans to wear one himself throughout the summit and at the upcoming Group of 20 and Apec meetings.

The watches feature matt grey faces emblazoned with “Asean Cambodia 2022“ set in silver-coloured casing inscribed “Made in Cambodia”, according to pictures on Mr Hun Sen’s official Facebook page.

Mr Hun Sen – who has ruled the kingdom for 37 years and is Asia’s longest-serving leader – said the new watches “show the progress in science and technology of Cambodia”.

The strongman ruler has been pictured in recent years wearing luxury Swiss watches worth hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Cambodian firm Prince Horology – tasked with designing and assembling the pieces – rejected suggestions that the items were overly luxurious, stressing that the watch faces were made of stainless steel.

Tourbillion watches are so-called for their intricate inner mechanism, seen from the outside, and patented around 200 years ago by a Swiss-French watchmaker.

While modern horology has made such designs obsolete, tourbillions are highly desirable to watch collectors with limited editions changing hands for hundreds of thousands of dollars.

“They are obviously highly decorated, highly polished,” Prince Horology spokesman Gabriel Tan told AFP. The watches also feature “synthetic rubies”, he said, that are “used to facilitate the watch movement”.

All 25 were designed and assembled in Cambodia over the last 18 months, Mr Tan said, declining to comment on their cost.