Human torso, body parts found along North-South Expressway in Malaysia

SUNGAI BULOH - A human torso and other body parts were found along the North-South Expressway in Malaysia.

A man made a report to the police about the discovery on Tuesday.

“We received a call about the find at around 11.45am,” said Sungai Buloh police officer Shafaaton Abu Bakar.

“The partial body (from neck to waist) was found at the scene,” she said, adding that the head, legs and arms were found inside a suitcase.

“The identity of the victim has yet to be determined. There were also no identification documents at the scene.”

“We have classified the case as murder under Section 302 of the Penal Code,” she said.

Superintendent Shafaaton added that the body was sent to the Sungai Buloh Hospital, and the post-mortem exam will be carried out on Wednesday. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK