Human remains found on Thai ship hit in Hormuz; families of 3 missing crew notified

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The ship was caught in crossfire of escalating regional hostilities when it was navigating the strait.

BANGKOK - The Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirms search teams have found remains on the damaged commercial vessel, Mayuree Naree, after a fire and flooding in the engine room.

The ministry has issued a sombre update regarding the Mayuree Naree, which was involved in a serious maritime incident while transiting the Strait of Hormuz in March.

On Apr 3, Precious Shipping PLC, the vessel’s owner, informed the ministry that a specialised search and rescue team had successfully boarded the ship for a second time.

Despite challenging conditions – including extensive fire damage and a flooded engine room – the team conducted a detailed inspection of all accessible areas.

During this operation, the team discovered human remains within the damaged sections of the ship. However, due to the severity of the damage, officials have not yet been able to verify the identities of the deceased.

The company has already notified the families of the three missing crew members regarding these latest developments.

Diplomatic response and next steps

The ministry expressed its profound sadness over the discovery and pledged to coordinate closely with Thai embassies, the Iranian authorities, and forensic experts to expedite the identification process.

In a broader appeal for regional stability, the ministry’s statement urged all parties involved in the ongoing maritime tensions to prioritise diplomacy.

The Mayuree Naree, a bulk carrier, was navigating the Strait of Hormuz on March 11 when it was caught in the crossfire of escalating regional hostilities.

While the exact source of the strike remains under investigation, the vessel sustained significant damage to its aft section, leading to a massive fire and the subsequent flooding of its mechanical compartments.

The Strait of Hormuz remains one of the world’s most sensitive maritime chokepoints. In recent months, the passage has seen an uptick in “vessel incidents” involving drone strikes and naval skirmishes between regional powers.

These conflicts have increasingly put commercial shipping and civilian seafarers at risk, prompting international calls for heightened naval protection and diplomatic intervention. THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK