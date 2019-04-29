Huge fire engulfs condominium building in Manila

MANILA (DPA) - A huge fire broke out in a residential condominium building in the Philippine capital on Monday (April 29), but no casualties were so far reported.

The fire engulfed the 21st floor of the Pacific Coast Tower in the Manila suburban city of Paranaque.

The cause of the fire was not yet known.

Smoke billowed out of the building as fire trucks converged outside, snarling traffic along a major boulevard in Manila.

The fire began just before noon time and reached a general alarm less than an hour later, prompting all nearby fire stations to send in trucks to help put out the fire.

PANUORIN: Sunog sa Pacific Coast Tower sa Tambo, Parañaque City | 📷 Chris Osera/ Radyo INQUIRER



BASAHIN: https://t.co/nFdkzxakv3 pic.twitter.com/NLOoEHVBAM — Inquirer (@inquirerdotnet) April 29, 2019