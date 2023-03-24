How Vietnam is trying to stop rice warming the planet

CAN THO - As a child, Mr Dong Van Canh watched while the rice fields of Vietnam’s Mekong Delta were set alight to make way for the next crop, blackening the sky and flooding the air with potent greenhouse gases.

Rice – Asia’s principal staple – is to blame for around 10 per cent of global emissions of methane, a gas that over two decades traps about 80 times as much heat as carbon dioxide.

Usually associated with cows burping, high levels of methane are also generated by bacteria that grow in flooded rice paddies and thrive if leftover straw rots in the fields after harvest.

The message from scientists is: rice cannot be ignored in the battle to cut emissions.

In the Mekong Delta, Mr Canh, now a 39-year-old rice farmer, does not leave straw out to decay on the paddies – nor does he burn it, as his parents did before him.

Motivated by the memory of being forced inside his home on days the smoke was thick – sometimes so acrid it made him choke or faint – he joined an initiative that removes straw from the fields and turns it into mushrooms and organic fertiliser, earning a small income on the side.

“If we can collect the straw and make money, all of us benefit,” he told AFP, running his fingers through a large, soft mound of straw, cow dung and rice husks that will soon become nutritious food for Mekong crops.

Shrinking emissions

The programme – organised by the International Rice Research Institute (IRRI) – is one of a handful across Vietnam and the region trying to steadily shrink methane emissions from rice production.

Many of the initiatives are not new but have been spotlighted since around 100 countries signed the Global Methane Pledge two years ago, agreeing to reduce emissions by 30 per cent from 2020 levels by 2030.

Several of the world’s biggest rice producers, including Indonesia, Bangladesh and Vietnam, are on board – although the two largest, China and India, failed to sign.

In Vietnam, as the harvesting season draws to a close, farmers push carts overflowing with straw bales that will later be soaked and laid out to grow straw mushrooms.