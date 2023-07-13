How Thai PM vote on Thursday may unfold as Move Forward’s Pita fights odds against old guard

BANGKOK – Thailand’s Parliament will meet on Thursday to select a new prime minister, with the path looking increasingly difficult for the lone candidate for the top job – Mr Pita Limjaroenrat.

Recent developments show that the progressive politician’s path to become the next prime minister is fraught with challenges that go beyond winning over the 250-member military appointed senators in Parliament.

Mr Pita’s latest hurdle is the Election Commission’s request to the Constitutional Court on Wednesday to decide whether he violated rules by holding stakes in a media company when he sought to contest the election. It’s unclear whether the court will accept the case and if so, when it will deliver its ruling.

If found guilty by the court, he could be disqualified as a lawmaker, and risk his premiership chances. A senator said the Parliament’s plan to hold an election for prime minister on July 13 won’t be affected by the poll body’s decision.

“This reaffirms that the establishment is opposed to Pita,” said Mr Peter Mumford, consultancy Eurasia Group’s South-east Asia practice head. “He is unlikely to win the premiership vote, if he is allowed to contest.”

Mr Pita cobbled together an alliance of eight parties that hold more than 60 per cent of the 500 seats in the House of Representatives after the May 14 general election. He still needs the support of senators to reach the minimum 376 combined Parliament votes to become prime minister.

“The country’s challenges are currently much heavier than the past five or six years. It needs a stable government that has the legitimacy to govern,” he told reporters on Wednesday after the Election Commission approached the Constitutional Court seeking his disqualification for alleged breach of poll rules. “I hope it hasn’t all been to thwart me politically. That would come with a heavy price to pay.”

Protests are already brewing across the nation, with Mr Pita’s supporters in provinces announcing plans to gather later on Wednesday. More than a dozen groups are also planning to hold a demonstration at the Parliament house on Thursday to pressure senators to back Mr Pita.

Here are some scenarios that could unfold this week:

Pita becomes PM

If the pro-democracy alliance manages to win the support of at least 65 lawmakers from either the conservative parties or the establishment-aligned Senate, Mr Pita, 42, will have the magic number – 376 votes – to become Thailand’s 30th prime minister and the youngest in nearly eight decades.

His main obstacle in Parliament is the old guard’s opposition to Move Forward’s agenda to amend the lese majeste law, or Article 112 of the Thai criminal code, which penalises criticism of the king and other royals.

If this scenario plays out, Mr Pita will proceed to form his cabinet likely to be dominated by members of his Move Forward party and Pheu Thai, the party that placed second in the election and is linked to exiled former leader Thaksin Shinawatra. Then the new government should be in place by next month.