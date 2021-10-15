House, car among prizes in Cebu's vaccination drive

CEBU (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) To encourage more people to get inoculated against Covid-19, the city government announced it would raffle off a number of prizes for fully vaccinated residents.

The prizes include a house, a car, P100,000 (S$2,660) worth of gift certificates for hotel accommodation, P100,000 worth of scholarships, and P100,000 worth of groceries, according to acting Mayor Michael Rama.

The mechanics of the draw will be announced during its official launch on Oct 18.

The city government is targeting to vaccinate at least 700,000 of its 1 million residents to achieve herd immunity, which happens when 70 per cent or a large part of the population is immune to a specific disease. As of Wednesday (Oct 13), Cebu City registered 322,063 fully vaccinated residents.

The city, Mr Rama said, has enough supplies of Covid-19 vaccines given by the national government. Mr Rama, the city's vice mayor, is temporarily assuming the duties of Mayor Edgardo Labella, who is recuperating from an illness.

Mr Rama, who served as mayor of Cebu City from 2010 to 2016, is again running for mayor in next year's elections.

But lawyer Chauncey Boholst, Cebu City north district election officer, did not see anything wrong with the draw to be implemented under Rama's watch.