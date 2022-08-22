Hottest ticket in Laos

Eight months after the launch of the Laos-China Railway, it's still hard to buy tickets. But locals can't wait to get on board.

Indochina Bureau Chief In Vientiane
Updated
Published
7 min ago
The sun has barely peeked beyond the horizon but there is already a snaking queue outside Vientiane railway station. The station has not yet opened for the day but some have been there for three hours, would-be passengers on the Laos-China Railway as well as brokers trying to score its coveted tickets.

The 422-km network from northern to central Laos is a flagship project of Beijing's Belt and Road Initiative, connecting inland China with the markets of Thailand and further beyond in South-east Asia. It is run by a Laos-China joint venture, 70 per cent of which is owned by the China Railway Group and two other Chinese state-owned companies.

August 22, 2022, with the headline Hottest ticket in Laos.

