Activists from the Advocacy Team for Democracy holding up posters in support of Mr Andrie Yunus, who was maimed in a March 12 acid attack, at a press conference in Jakarta on March 16.

– A brutal acid attack on a high-profile Indonesian human rights activist has raised the spectre of past attacks against activists, and put pressure on law enforcement to bring those responsible to justice.

The incident comes amid mounting reports of intimidation against activists and journalists, and has drawn significant national, and international, attention . T he authorities’ response will be a matter of much public scrutiny, analysts told The Straits Times.

“I think a lot of people outside the country are watching it as a kind of a litmus test of the seriousness with which this administration will take these kind of cases,” said Dr Ian Wilson, senior lecturer in politics and international relations at Murdoch University in Perth, Australia.



The attack on Mr Andrie Yunus, deputy coordinator of human rights watchdog Kontras, struck a nerve in part because almost all of it was caught on camera: CCTV footage seen by ST shows Mr Andrie riding his motorbike in the Menteng neighborhood in Central Jakarta on the night of Mar ch 12 when his face and upper body are sprayed with acid by a passenger on a passing motorcycle. Mr Andrie immediately yells out in pain and is helped by passers-by.

According to a statement from Cipto Mangunkusumo Hospital on Mar ch 16, the attack resulted in burns on 20 per cent of Mr Andrie’s body and he had to undergo an operation after damage to his right eye. As at the time of writing, Mr Andrie was in stable condition at the hospital’s High-Care Unit.

Mounting attacks on activists, journalists

The attack, while shocking, is not without precedent. T here has been an increasing number of attacks and intimidation against human rights defenders and organi s ations over the past three years, with the number of victims hitting 188 in 2025, an 82.5 per cent jump from 103 in 2023, data from Amnesty International Indonesia showed.

Notably, in March 2025, news outlet Tempo, known for its hard-hitting investigative reporting, received packages containing a severed pig’s head and rat carcasses.

Kontras has been at the cent r e of many threats since its establishment in 1998 – the most notorious being the murder of its former coordinator Munir Said Thalib while on a flight to Amsterdam in the Netherlands in 2004.

The attack on Mr Andrie most resembles the one suffered by former Corruption Eradication Commission senior investigator Novel Baswedan. He was walking home from dawn prayers at his local mosque on April 11, 2017, when two people on a motorcycle rode by and sprayed him with acid.

“I think Indonesia has been experiencing a decline in freedom of expression for a long time,” Dr Firman Noor, senior political researcher at the National Research and Innovation Agency, told ST. “And in terms of the quality of our democracy, we’re also experiencing stagnation. This is further proof that our democracy is indeed experiencing a serious decline.”

Outspoken critic

Mr Andrie first came into the national spotlight in March 2025 after footage of him interrupting M embers of P arliament who were deliberating on the new military law at a luxury hotel in Jakarta went viral.

“We demand that the deliberations on the military law revision be halted as they are not in accordance with proper legislative processes. They are being held behind closed doors,” he said at the time.

Mr Andrie has since been at the forefront of the opposition to the law. Many civil society organi s ations believe the military law revision, which was passed around a week later, could lead to an over-expansion of the military’s role in civilian life.

On the night of the attack, Mr Andrie was riding home after recording a podcast about remiliterisation at the Indonesian Legal Aid Foundation (YLBHI) office in Menteng.



“We know that this attack is not merely an attack on Andrie Yunus, but also an attack on civil society and the public as a whole,” Kontras activist Jane Rosalina said in a press conference at the YLBHI office on Mar ch 16.

Kontras deputy coordinator Andrie Yunus at an event in 2025. PHOTO: KONTRAS

Ongoing investigation

The attack has drawn strong reactions both at home and abroad, with the statements by politicians and party leaders unusually in sync with the demands from civil society.

The Parliament’s Commission III, which oversees legal affairs and human rights, held a press conference on Mar ch 16, calling for the attack to be thoroughly investigated.

“We strongly condemn the acid attack because it is not merely an ordinary crime but a crime against democracy,” Commission III chair Habiburokhman said at the press conference.

Prabowo administration spokesman Angga Raka Prabowo also released a statement on Mar ch 14 condemning the violence and calling on law enforcement to bring the perpetrators to justice.

All eyes are now on law enforcement, with particular scrutiny on whether the mastermind behind the attack will be uncovered.



“There hasn’t been a great track record when it comes to these cases to uncover what actually happened here, because it’s safe to assume that the perpetrators would have been doing it on behalf of someone else,” said Dr Wilson.

In the case of Mr Novel, for example, the police arrested only two suspects more than two years after the attack. They were both active police officers who admitted they had conducted the attack because they felt Mr Novel, a former police officer himself, had betrayed the police by investigating claims of corruption within the organi s ation.



The two police officers were found guilty in 2020 and sentenced to 1½ years’ jail and two years’ jail, respectively.

Coordinating Minister for Law and Human Rights Yusril Ihza Mahendra has highlighted public concern, urging the police to uncover the “intellectual actors” behind the attack on Mr Andrie, not just the perpetrators in the attack.

For its part, the Jakarta Police said on Mar ch 16 they ha ve found evidence that at least four people were involved in the attack. They had allegedly followed Mr Andrie for hours before the attack. As at the time of writing, the police have yet to publicly identify the suspects.

Dr Firman said the stakes in this case are particularly high because Indonesia is currently chair of the UN Human Rights Council, a position that it had lobbied hard for since 2025.

The attack has already drawn the attention of UN officials: UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk called it a “cowardly act of violence” while UN Special Rapporteur on Human Rights Defenders Mary Lawlor described the attack as “horrific”.

Dr Firman said there is “no other choice but to resolve the case fully”, adding: “If the case just fades away or is resolved unjustly, then Indonesia’s reputation will be tarnished.”