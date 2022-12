KUALA LUMPUR - Economists are anticipating that Prime Minister and Finance Minister Anwar Ibrahim and his Economics Affairs Minister Rafizi Ramli will make an effective team in steering Malaysia’s economy towards a high-growth trajectory.

The two men, who hail from Parti Keadilan Rakyat led by Datuk Seri Anwar, are expected to address the long overdue fiscal reforms, while aiming for Malaysia to become a high-income nation over the medium term.