'Honour not only for me, but also for Indonesia': The Straits Times Asian of the Year Joko Widodo

JAKARTA - Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Thursday (Dec 5) said The Straits Times Asian of the Year 2019 award bestowed upon him was an honour for him and his country.

"Thank you. It's an honour not only for me, but also for Indonesia," he tweeted. Mr Joko also posted the same message on Facebook.

The Straits Times editors unanimously picked Mr Joko, 58, for having "cemented his local and global standing by not only retaining his office with a handsome margin, but also spearheading the Asean Outlook on the Indo-Pacific", a document adopted by the 10-nation bloc in June, reasserting its centrality in the region amid the strategic rivalry between the United States and China.

Better known as Jokowi, the self-made man rose from humble beginnings, becoming mayor of Solo, a city in central Java, then governor in Jakarta, before becoming leader of South-east Asia's largest country as well as economy, with nearly 270 million people.

The citation on Thursday said he has "shown dexterity and nous" while ruling the nation.