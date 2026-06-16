Homeless people seek shelter on Thailand’s Pattaya Beach, raising tourism image concerns

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A large number of homeless people were scattered along Pattaya Beach, resting or sleeping at various spots.

BANGKOK – Business operators in Pattaya are urging relevant agencies to take urgent action after homeless people were found using Pattaya Beach and nearby public spaces as shelters, raising concerns over the city’s tourism image.

At 11.30pm on June 15, reporters surveyed Pattaya Beach, Pattaya Second Road and major tourist spots in Pattaya City, Nong Prue sub-district and Bang Lamung district in Chon Buri province, to monitor the situation involving homeless people and those using public areas as places to stay overnight.

The survey found a large number of homeless people scattered along Pattaya Beach, resting or sleeping at various spots.

Some were using public benches as beds, while others had laid out cloth or belongings to shield themselves from dew along the beachfront.

Some people were also seen sleeping shirtless in areas commonly used by tourists for relaxing, dining and socialising, drawing noticeable attention from passers-by.

On Pattaya Second Road, some homeless people were found occupying areas in front of closed shops as shelters.

Some groups were seen drinking alcohol and talking loudly late at night, causing disturbance to local business operators and raising concerns about the tourism atmosphere.

Local residents and business operators said relevant agencies had previously carried out several operations to inspect the area, screen individuals and record their personal information in accordance with official procedures.

However, they said many homeless people later returned to use public spaces as shelters again.

Business operators are calling on the authorities to find serious and continuous solutions to the problem, as many of the affected areas are key tourist locations visited by large numbers of Thai and foreign tourists.

They warned that if the situation is allowed to continue, it could have a long-term impact on Pattaya’s tourism image. THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK