Hishammuddin vows loyalty after Umno lifts suspension, Khairy says ‘I’m home’

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Former Umno vice-president Hishammuddin Hussein expressed his gratitude to Umno’s top leadership and the supreme council for lifting his suspension.

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PETALING JAYA - Sembrong Member of Parliament Hishammuddin Hussein said he will continue to fight for and serve Umno after being among the 6,252 former leaders and members readmitted under the party’s Rumah Bangsa initiative.

The former Umno vice-president expressed his gratitude to the party’s top leadership and the supreme council for lifting his suspension.

“Thankfully, the Umno supreme council lifted my suspension after three years. I will continue to fight and serve, carrying this responsibility with commitment and principle.

“Then, now and forever,” he said in a statement on Facebook on April 18.

Umno secretary-general Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki said late on the night of April 17 in a statement that a total of 6,252 former Umno leaders and members, including Datuk Seri Hishammuddin, Mr Khairy Jamaluddin and Tan Sri Syed Hamid Albar, had been readmitted under the Rumah Bangsa initiative.

Mr Hishammuddin previously said he was ready to return if his suspension was lifted and had reportedly submitted an application to the party president.

Earlier, former Umno Youth chief Khairy, popularly known as KJ, said “I’m home” on Instagram, following Umno’s announcement.

Previously, Mr Khairy said he had formally requested that the termination of his party membership be revoked, with his original membership number reactivated.

He submitted the appeal letter in the spirit of Rumah Bangsa to the president during a meeting in March. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK