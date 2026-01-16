His lucky star: Daughter’s picks win dad $4m in Malaysian Toto jackpot

Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

The man discovered his win a few days after the draw, when he scanned his ticket using the Sports Toto mobile application.

KUALA LUMPUR – A family board game session turned into a life-changing moment for an e-commerce entrepreneur, who won RM12.73 million (S$4 million) in the Toto 4D (Star Toto 6/50) Jackpot 1 draw.

The 30-year-old winner from Johor struck it rich on Jan 11 .

According to STM Lottery , the man placed a standard RM1 bet on numbers picked by his young daughter while they were playing a board game.

The man had only been placing Toto wagers for the past three years and discovered his win a few days after the draw, when he scanned his ticket using the Sports Toto mobile application.

“The unexpected notification left my wife and I in disbelief. We could barely sleep that night, trying to convince ourselves that we had really won the jackpot,” he said.

He added: “I often play board games with my daughter, and decided to place a bet after she randomly picked the numbers from one of the games.

“She is really my lucky star.”

He added that he would use the winnings of RM12,734,209.50 to buy a house, as the family is currently renting.

He said: “I will also invest some of it for long-term financial security to support my daughter’s education.

“I am very grateful to have won the jackpot, as it has made our life so much easier, and our future better.” THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK