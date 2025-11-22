Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Madam Indira Gandhi (pushing the stroller), flanked by her daughter Tevi Darsiny and son Karan Dinish, walking to the federal police headquarters in Kuala Lumpur on Nov 22.

- Madam Indira Gandhi walked through the streets of Kuala Lumpur pushing a baby stroller that contained a teddy bear wrapped in a light blanket belonging to her missing daughter .

She intended to hand it to Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Mohd Khalid Ismail on Nov 22 in a symbolic plea for help to find her daughter Prasana Diksa, who was forcibly taken 16 years ago during a religious conversion and custody dispute.