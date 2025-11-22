Straitstimes.com header logo

For subscribers

Hindu mother in Malaysia walks for ‘justice’ in latest plea to bring daughter home

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

mmteddy - Indira Gandhi, accompanied by her two children and supporters walk to Federal police headquarters to hand over a teddy as a symbolic plea to the Inspector General of Police Mohd Khalid Ismail to locate her youngest daughter Prasana, Nov 22, 2025. ST PHOTO: MUZLIZA MUSTAFA

Madam Indira Gandhi (pushing the stroller), flanked by her daughter Tevi Darsiny and son Karan Dinish, walking to the federal police headquarters in Kuala Lumpur on Nov 22.

ST PHOTO: MUZLIZA MUSTAFA

avatar-alt

Muzliza Mustafa

Follow topic:
  • Indira Gandhi marched in Kuala Lumpur, seeking the IGP's help to find her daughter Prasana, taken 16 years ago during a religious conversion dispute.
  • Despite a 2018 court order granting Indira custody and directing police to find Prasana and her ex-husband, the order remains unenforced.
  • Supporters, including politicians and activists, highlight the failure of justice, questioning how the ex-husband accesses government aid while evading authorities.

AI generated

KUALA LUMPUR - Madam Indira Gandhi walked through the streets of Kuala Lumpur pushing a baby stroller that contained a teddy bear wrapped in a light blanket belonging to her missing daughter.

She intended to hand it to Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Mohd Khalid Ismail on Nov 22 in a symbolic plea for help to find her daughter Prasana Diksa, who was forcibly taken 16 years ago during a religious conversion and custody dispute.

See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2025 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.