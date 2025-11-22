For subscribers
Hindu mother in Malaysia walks for ‘justice’ in latest plea to bring daughter home
- Indira Gandhi marched in Kuala Lumpur, seeking the IGP's help to find her daughter Prasana, taken 16 years ago during a religious conversion dispute.
- Despite a 2018 court order granting Indira custody and directing police to find Prasana and her ex-husband, the order remains unenforced.
- Supporters, including politicians and activists, highlight the failure of justice, questioning how the ex-husband accesses government aid while evading authorities.
AI generated
KUALA LUMPUR - Madam Indira Gandhi walked through the streets of Kuala Lumpur pushing a baby stroller that contained a teddy bear wrapped in a light blanket belonging to her missing daughter.
She intended to hand it to Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Mohd Khalid Ismail on Nov 22 in a symbolic plea for help to find her daughter Prasana Diksa, who was forcibly taken 16 years ago during a religious conversion and custody dispute.