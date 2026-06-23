Hiking accidents in Malaysia claim 63 lives over past five years

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Records from 2021 to 2025 showed that there were 1,059 hiking accidents in Malaysia, involving 87 injuries and 63 deaths.

KUALA LUMPUR – Hiking accidents claimed 63 lives across Malaysia over the past five years, with 1,059 cases recorded in all, Parliament’s Lower House heard on June 23.

Deputy Minister of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Syed Ibrahim Syed Noh said records from 2021 to 2025 showed a total of 1,059 accidents, involving 87 injuries and 63 deaths.

The ministry, through the Forestry Department of Peninsular Malaysia and the Department of Wildlife and National Parks, views the safety aspects of forest recreation and climbing activities seriously, he said during question time.

Syed Ibrahim was replying to a question from Tampin MP Mohd Isam Mohd Isa, who asked about the number of accidents and deaths caused by hiking activities over the past five years.

Mohd Isam also asked whether the ministry planned to set a national safety standard for all hiking trails.

According to Syed Ibrahim, the forestry department, with funding from the UN Development Programme, had developed a national guideline for mountain risk assessment and management, known as MoGRAM.

The guideline serves as the technical reference for cutting risk and managing how many hikers a trail can take at a time.

Certified forestry mountain guides have also been made compulsory by the department at 189 high-risk hiking areas, he added.

Syed Ibrahim said that so far, 2,322 people from local communities, including the Orang Asli, have been trained and certified as guides under a skills development programme. Their role covers navigation, hiker safety, emergency response and compliance with proper hiking practices.

In protected areas run by the Department of Wildlife and National Parks, Syed Ibrahim said the ministry has adopted the international ISO 21101 standard for adventure tourism safety.

The standard sets out how risks are managed, staff are trained, emergencies are handled, and equipment is maintained.

Registration and entry permits at national park offices are used to keep safety records and cap visitor numbers.

Hikers must now undergo an early health screening and obtain a medical certificate confirming they are fit for the grade of trail they intend to attempt, Syed Ibrahim said.

He also said that his ministry enforces the use of certified nature guides, mandatory safety briefings, public awareness programmes for tourism operators and the temporary closure of trails during the monsoon season.

The commitment is also strengthened through strategic cooperation with the police, rescue personnel, the Department of Standards Malaysia, the Tourism, Arts and Culture Ministry and industry players to keep hiking trails safe and sustainable, he added.

Forest and hiking safety issues have returned to the spotlight following a series of tragedies.

These include the case of Jaslinda Saludin, 49, who went missing at Gunung Batu Putih in Tapah on May 23. She was found after surviving in the jungle for nearly 14 days.

Nur Izzati Humaira Azizul, 19, went missing on May 23 while descending Bukit Changkat Asa in Hulu Bernam, Selangor.

Her body was recovered four days later by search teams. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK