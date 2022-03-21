Higher costs of production may soon be passed on to consumers

FEARS OF RISING FOOD PRICES

The surge in oil and agricultural prices caused by the war in Ukraine has sparked food security fears across the globe. Here’s a look at the situation in the region and what governments are doing to keep prices and supplies under control.

The war in Ukraine has increased production and manufacturing costs that could soon be passed on to consumers already bearing the brunt of higher energy and consumer goods prices since late last year.

Thailand's headline inflation rate rose to 5.28 per cent last month, stronger than expected and the highest level since September 2008.

Thailand's trade with Russia and Ukraine came up to US$3 billion (S$4.1 billion) last year, with exports and imports amounting to a mere 0.5 per cent and 0.9 per cent of total trade, respectively.

But prior to Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Feb 24, prices of jasmine rice, palm oil, rubber and live pigs had already been on the rise, as Thailand attempted to recover from pandemic-induced disruptions and a weak economy.

The authorities have said they are keeping a close eye on the global prices of oil and raw materials, even as they have been trying since the start of the conflict to ensure that the prices of consumer products remain stable.

Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit told the local media last week that his ministry was monitoring the prices of 18 consumer goods, including instant noodles, pork and eggs.

But prices may not hold for long, said Dr Kirida Bhaopichitr, director of the economic intelligence service at the Thailand Development Research Institute.

"The impact (of the war) is limited to the transport and farming and animal feed industries for now. So we see the overall producer price index increasing drastically. But producers will have to eventually pass these on to consumers," she said.

Already, several producers have requested price hikes, which have not yet been approved, said Mr Jurin. They include manufacturers of canned food, as the price of stainless steel used for making cans has increased by 40 per cent since the invasion.

Russia is a major world producer of nickel, which is used in making stainless steel.

Likewise, global prices of fertilisers surged after Russia suspended its exports, causing Thailand's domestic prices to increase more than 100 per cent this month from the same period last year, Thai Fertiliser and Agricultural Supplies Association president Plengsakdi Prakaspesat told the Bangkok Post.

Some 10 per cent of Thailand's imported fertiliser last year came from Russia, with the rest arriving from other places including Canada, China and the Middle East.

Members of the Thai-Chinese Chamber of Commerce have also said their costs have risen by over 10 per cent because of high oil prices and that they will have to raise prices in the coming months to survive, said the chamber's chairman, Mr Narongsak Putthapornmongkol.

Meanwhile, with global oil prices soaring, the Thai authorities are trying to cushion the impact by maintaining a cap of 30 baht (S$1.20) per litre on domestic diesel prices until the end of May.

The government has said it will be announcing more relief measures soon.