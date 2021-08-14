Malaysian states with higher Covid-19 vaccination rates see drop in hospital admissions

PUTRAJAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Covid-19 hospitalisation and intensive care unit admission figures have reduced in states with higher vaccination rates, the health director-general said.

Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said there were reductions in Labuan, Sarawak, Negri Sembilan, Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya, where at least 40 per cent of the adult population were fully vaccinated.

"This proves the effect of vaccination. At Hospital Sungai Buloh, admissions for Covid-19 patients have also seen a downward trend following the completion of Operation Surge Capacity.

"However, other states where vaccination rates are slower have yet to show a reduction in hospital admissions," he told a press briefing on Friday (Aug 13).

He said another sign that vaccinations were proving to be effective was the low number of severe cases among healthcare workers infected with Covid-19.

He said 6,718 fully vaccinated healthcare workers had contracted Covid-19, or 2.94 per cent of the 248,874 healthcare workers vaccinated.

"The ministry conducts periodical screening of its workers because of their high exposure to Covid-19. Most (of those infected) are in categories 1 and 2, which means they have mild or no symptoms," Dr Noor Hisham added.

Meanwhile, health deputy director-general, Datuk Chong Chee Kheong, said there are currently 80,000 Covid-19 patients undergoing self-isolation in the Klang Valley.

The chairman of the Greater Klang Valley Task Force said half of them were category 1 asymptomatic patients, while 30 per cent were in category 2 with mild symptoms.

He said electronic digital trackers would be fitted on 1,000 foreigners who would undergo home quarantine in a pilot project by the Health Ministry.

He said the pilot project would be fully outsourced to a private firm to help the ministry monitor foreign visitors and people who have had close contact with Covid-19 patients.