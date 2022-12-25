High-end restaurants get a boost as Malaysians splurge on ‘revenge dining’

Kampachi's Chef Yusuke Ishigami (left) and Chef Bernard Chiah preparing wagyu nigiri aburi sushi (flame-seared sirloin sushi) and shime saba sushi (cured mackerel sushi). ST PHOTO: HAZLIN HASSAN
Hazlin Hassan
Malaysia Correspondent
Updated
Published
50 sec ago
Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

KUALA LUMPUR - Imagine being served melt-in-your-mouth beef from free-range cows raised on local straw, clean air and mineral water from Japan’s Mount Daisen. Or sampling fine sushi served on trendy Louis Vuitton tableware, with panoramic city views from a restaurant perched at the top of a 50-storey tower.

This is the sort of unique dining experience that many Malaysians emerging from coronavirus-induced lockdowns are seeking, if the number of high-end restaurants opening in the capital lately are anything to go by.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2022 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top