High-end restaurants get a boost as Malaysians splurge on ‘revenge dining’

KUALA LUMPUR - Imagine being served melt-in-your-mouth beef from free-range cows raised on local straw, clean air and mineral water from Japan’s Mount Daisen. Or sampling fine sushi served on trendy Louis Vuitton tableware, with panoramic city views from a restaurant perched at the top of a 50-storey tower.

This is the sort of unique dining experience that many Malaysians emerging from coronavirus-induced lockdowns are seeking, if the number of high-end restaurants opening in the capital lately are anything to go by.