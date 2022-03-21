High commodity prices help Indonesia manage inflation, global discord

DENPASAR (Bali) - Spiralling consumer prices and deteriorating relations between the world's biggest economies caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine may slow Indonesia's recovery and undo decades of globalisation that made the country a "clear winner", according to the finance minister, Sri Mulyani Indrawati.

Record prices for coal and key minerals including nickel offer just enough of a fillip to the country's coffers for now, providing Indonesia with the resources it needs to combat inflation through limited subsidies and aid to the poor, she added.