High approval for Malaysia’s PM Anwar, but his government lags behind: Survey

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia’s Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim scored a 68 per cent approval rating in the first poll conducted since he took office in late November, but his government was endorsed by only around half of the respondents.

Pollster Merdeka Center said on Friday that Datuk Seri Anwar was seen favourably by two-thirds of Malaysians polled, with over 80 per cent accepting his appointment as Prime Minister following a general election that resulted in a hung Parliament.

But his government – consisting of his Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition, former rival Barisan Nasional and several other smaller outfits – only had a 54 per cent approval rating, the pollster said.

The survey, carried out between December 2022 and January, showed that Malaysians are keen to put the country’s political instability behind them and to let the current administration “prove themselves”, Merdeka Center said in a statement.

The approval ratings for Mr Anwar and his government lag behind those of the previous PH administration, which saw high ratings when it came into power for the first time in 2018.

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad had an approval rating of 71 per cent close to 100 days after taking office in May 2018, while his government received a 67 per cent rating.

Analysts have said the poll results show that Mr Anwar’s government is not enjoying a “honeymoon period”, which new governments typically get after elections.

“There was never a honeymoon period for this government as it was precarious from day one,” said Dr Oh Ei Sun, a senior fellow at the Singapore Institute for International Affairs.

Dr Oh, however, said that there is very little Mr Anwar and his government can do to improve their ratings, except to become more Malay- and Muslim-centric to battle the opposition Perikatan Nasional’s wave of support among the Malays in the last general election.

“This is nigh impossible and also contrary to its reformist ideology,” he said, referring to the progressive and reformist ideals of Mr Anwar and PH.

Both Mr Anwar and his government had lower support among Malays compared to non-Malays. Despite receiving a rating beyond 70 per cent from other races, Mr Anwar had a 60 per cent score among Malays, while his government only had 48 per cent.

Mr Anwar’s approval rating is comparable to those of his predecessors, Tun Dr Mahathir and Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, but is far higher than that of his immediate predecessor, Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.