Hidden gem in the Straits of Johor: Seahorses found in Malaysia’s largest seagrass meadow

Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

Malaysia currently leads Asia in field research and citizen science participation related to seahorse conservation.

– Seahorses are found in the Straits of Johor, where one can take a good look at them closely in the seagrass meadow just a stone’s throw from the Malaysia-Singapore Second Link.

Spanning 1.8km, the seagrass meadow where seahorses are found is located right in front of Forest City.

During low tide, the seabed is exposed, allowing one to trek through the mud for a chance to spot seahorses quietly clinging to the seagrass as they drift with the tide.

In recent months, sightings of the incredibly rare red seahorses have also been recorded here.

Mr Adam Lim, chairman of Save Our Seahorses Malaysia (SOS) told Sin Chew Daily that a dedicated group of individuals formed the non-governmental organisation, which became the only team dedicated to long-term seahorse research over the past 20 years.

Every month, during the few days of the lowest tides, the team heads to the meadow to track seahorses.

The team members record the length and health status of the seahorses and “tag” new finds by injecting a visible, lifelong bio-fluorescent elastomer under the skin.

This allows the team to maintain an accurate population database.

SOS has gained international recognition and is included in the IUCN Species Survival Commission’s (SSC) Seahorse, Pipefish, and Seadragon Specialist Group, Mr Lim said.

He explained that changes in seahorse populations act as a biological indicator for environmental phenomena in a specific area, such as changes in habitat quality, pressure from local fisheries and fluctuations in water quality.

“Because seahorses are highly site-faithful (sedentary) animals, they are extremely dependent on their original habitat to survive,” he said.

“Globally, one of the most severe threats to seahorses is habitat destruction and degradation, primarily caused by excessive and uncontrolled coastal development”.

Mr Lim added that Malaysia currently leads Asia in field research and citizen science participation related to seahorse conservation.

Because SOS heads to the seagrass meadow almost every month, it has opened its expeditions to the public.

This allows volunteers to contribute an extra pair of eyes to find seahorses in their natural “homes”.

As a unique incentive, those who discover a seahorse are given the honour of naming it.

Ms Wong Jieyi, the project leader, explained that study trips are strictly dictated by the tide tables.

Generally, expeditions in the second half of the year take place later at night, while those in the first half happen during the day.

The search window lasts about 90 minutes; once the tide begins to rise, everyone must board the boat and depart immediately.

Since the seagrass meadow is submerged most of the time, it reveals itself only during the few hours of low tide.

Consequently, the ground consists of thick, heavy mud.

Without the proper gear, moving is an arduous task – every step requires effort and adaptation, and a single slip can send a person tumbling ungracefully into the water.

In a trip where a Sin Chew Daily reporter was one of the participants, the first seahorse was spotted in less than 10 minutes.

As seahorses are the slowest-swimming fish in the world, there was no fear of it escaping. By simply cupping one’s hands in the water to steady it, the creature could be observed safely.

The researchers first used an ultraviolet light to check for previous markings.

If no fluorescent tag appeared, it was identified as a “new friend”.

The team then measured its body length, checked its health and recorded its coordinates via Global Positioning System.

Finally, a visible bio-fluorescent tag was injected under its skin – a process taking less than two minutes – before the seahorse was gently released back to its spot.

The highlight of the night was the final discovery: a robust, pregnant male seahorse with a noticeably rounded belly.

The sight sparked excitement among the group, with many capturing the moment on their phones.

Ms Wong noted that despite their petite size, seahorses are actually top predators within their niche. To maintain ecological balance, their population must remain stable – neither too few nor too many.

“In ecosystems like coral reefs and seagrass meadows, the seahorse holds a status similar to that of a shark,” she explained.

“Using their straw-like snouts to prey on small shrimp and plankton, they maintain the underwater equilibrium. If seahorses disappear, organisms like shrimp would overpopulate and overconsume the seagrass and other microorganisms.”

Mr Lim pointed out that over the years, SOS has raised environmental awareness through these on-site “citizen education” sessions, fostering care for seahorses across generations.

“Some participants who came here years ago as single youth are now returning with their spouses and children to experience this together. That is one of the outcomes we treasure most,” he said. SIN CHEW DAILY/ASIA NEWS NETWORK