Herd of elephants step on car with family inside on Malaysia highway

IPOH - A family of three had a terrifying encounter after the car they were in was stepped on by a herd of elephants at the 55km mark of the East-West Highway in Malaysia.

Gerik Police Superintendent Zulkifli Mahmood said the incident occurred after the car driven by a 48-year-old man had crashed into an elephant calf while negotiating a left bend along the highway on Nov 26 at about 7.35pm.

“The family, from Penang, were on their way to Jertih, Terengganu.

“Upon reaching the location, which was located before the Titiwangsa rest and restoration stop, the car slammed into the young elephant that was walking on the road with the herd,” he said in a statement.

“Shortly after the incident, five elephants then stepped on the car,” he said, adding that it was drizzling and foggy during the incident.

“They left the area after the calf got back up,” he added.

Mr Zulkifli said the two passengers in the car, aged 23 and 47, along with the driver, were unhurt.

“We want to advise road users on the highway to be extra careful when in the area, as there is a herd of elephants there,” he said. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK