Herd of 30 dugongs spotted in Thailand’s Trang national park

BANGKOK - A herd of 30 dugongs have been recorded in a video clip as they swam around Koh Muk in the Andaman Sea.

The island is part of the Hat Chao Mai National Park located off the west coast of Trang province in the south of Thailand.

The video was posted on June 5 on the Facebook page of the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation, which said that it is the biggest herd of dugongs ever spotted in the area.

The department said park officials have been surveying the population of marine mammals, as well as their habitat around Koh Muk and Yong Lam Beach, which used to be abundant in seagrass that serves as their food.