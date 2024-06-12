Hell or high water: Filipino schools lashed by climate extremes

MANILA – Just weeks after thousands of Filipino students were sent home from sweltering classrooms during a brutal heatwave, the country’s schools are bracing for a new climate change challenge ahead of the start of the typhoon season in South-east Asia.

Schools were closed for several days as temperatures soared to over 40 degrees Celsius in April and May. Now they are due to reopen after the holidays in July, rather than August, as authorities rework the education calendar to adapt to extreme weather.

The immediate threat comes from storms as typhoon season starts in July. In the past, many schools would be forced to suspend lessons and send pupils home as classrooms were flooded. Schools were also often used as temporary evacuation centres.

The state weather bureau has said the country is likely to experience more tropical cyclones in 2024 than last year due to the potential return of the La Nina weather phenomenon between June-August.

After the extremes caused worldwide by El Nino this year, forecasters are predicting a swing to generally cooler La Nina conditions in the coming months, with a greater risk of floods and drought.

Filipino meteorologists have also predicted “stronger and more destructive typhoons” due to climate change.

This is bad news for the country’s 47,000 state schools. As well as potential damage to physical structures, there is a fear that extreme weather will deepen educational inequalities because when children are sent home and forced to rely on online learning, the least well-off suffer the most.

“It’s hard every time classes are suspended due to disasters, and we could not understand the lessons properly at home,” said 15-year-old Prince Rivera, who goes to Bulihan National High School in Bulacan province, near the capital Manila.

His school has been flooded several times and he was also sent home during the recent heatwave. Xerxes de Castro, basic education adviser at Save the Children Philippines, said awareness of climate risks is the first step to making schools resilient to future disasters.

“I think it’s just right now that schools, learners, and all the stakeholders are learning about the impacts of climate change. It’s a hard lesson,” de Castro told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

The Philippines, which topped the World Risk Index in 2022 and 2023 as the most disaster-prone country in the world, is hit by typhoons about 20 times a year.

According to the World Bank, around 78 per cent of public schools and 96 per cent of students in the Philippines are exposed to multiple hazards. Between 2021 and 2023, around 4,000 schools were damaged due to various disasters, resulting in the disruption of learning for two million children.